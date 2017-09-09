Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|Lancaster
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Sugar Land
|32
|31
|.508
|2
|Southern Maryland
|27
|36
|.429
|7
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Bridgeport
|32
|31
|.508
|3½
|Somerset
|29
|32
|.475
|5½
|New Britain
|27
|35
|.435
|8
___
Bridgeport 4, Long Island 0
Southern Maryland 10, Lancaster 7
Sugar Land 3, New Britain 1
York 8, Somerset 4
York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 2 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.