Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Auburn lineman Darius James carted off field with injury

September 16, 2017 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn right tackle Darius James was carted off the field on a stretcher after being injured in the second quarter against Mercer.

On a routine, 3-yard run by Kamryn Pettway , James went down and teammate Mike Horton landed on his back. The 324-pound senior remained sprawled out on the turf, face down and showing no movement while being treated.

James’ neck was stabilized and he was flipped over gently onto a backboard before being lifted onto the stretcher. Both teams kneeled in front of the respective benches, clearly concerned about James’ condition.

Auburn announced that James had feeling in all his extremities before he was being taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

As he was taken off the field on a cart, James was applauded by the crowd of more than 80,000 at Jordan-Hare Stadium but never appeared to move. His arms were folded across his stomach, while he head — still wearing his helmet — was taped down.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.