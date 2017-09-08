Listen Live Sports

Australian Hend shoots 2nd-round 63 to lead European Masters

September 8, 2017 1:18 pm
 
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Scott Hend of Australia shot a 7-under 63 on Friday to follow his opening 64 and led the European Masters by one stroke after the second round.

Hend had an eagle and five birdies, four from the 14th hole onward, to lead South African Darren Fichardt whose 63 left him alone at 12 under.

Three shots further back were Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand, Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay, and Todd Sinnott of Australia.

A group on 8-under included European Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick of England and American Julian Suri.

The lowest score on a sunny day in the Swiss Alps was a 62 by Englishman Lee Slattery, 13 shots better than his opening round.

Tommy Fleetwood, the European Tour leader, missed the cut at 2-over after a par-70 round.

