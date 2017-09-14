Listen Live Sports

Bae has 3-over 74 in return to golf after 2-year army duty

September 14, 2017 4:37 am
 
INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Sangmoon Bae’s first round of tournament golf after a compulsory stint in the South Korean army was a 3-over 74 Thursday in the opening round of the Asian Tour’s Donghae Open.

Bae was 3-over after his first nine holes on the par-71 Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club. After two birdies and a bogey early on the back nine, he bogeyed the par-3 17th to put him back to 3-over, nine strokes behind first-round leaders and fellow South Koreans Kang Kyung-nam and Kim Jun-sung, who had 65s.

Bae, whose last pro tournament was at the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea, was discharged from military service in August after spending almost two years as a rifleman.

He won the U.S. PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson Championship in 2013 and the Frys.com Open in 2014.

