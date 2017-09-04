Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baffert becomes all-time leading trainer at Del Mar

September 4, 2017 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Bob Baffert has become the all-time leading trainer at Del Mar with 478 victories at the seaside track north of San Diego.

The Hall of Famer saddled St. Patrick’s Day to victory in the eighth race on Saturday to overtake the late Mike Mitchell atop the career list at 477. He won the sixth race on Sunday for victory No. 478.

St. Patrick’s Day, a 2-year-old colt, is a full brother to Triple Crown champion American Pharoah, also trained by Baffert.

Baffert is already the track’s leader in stakes victories with 123, including two this summer.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

He won seven straight training titles at Del Mar from 1997-2003.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.