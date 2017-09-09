Listen Live Sports

Ball, Woodson lead Akron to 52-3 demolishing of UAPB

September 9, 2017 10:23 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Warren Ball rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns and Thomas Woodson threw for 166 yards and a score in just over two quarters of play as Akron walked over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-3 on Saturday night.

Ball rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns and Woodson threw for 138 yards in the first half.

The Zips (1-1), who started the season by dropping a 52-0 decision to No. 6 Penn State, found their rhythm early on both sides of the ball. Akron rushed for 121 yards in the first half while limiting the Golden Lions to 37 rushing yards. The Zips finished with 464 total yards to UAPB’s 168.

Ball ran for scores of 12 and eight yards and Ulysees Gilbert III returned an interception 30 yards for a score in the first half.

Brandon Duncan threw for 105 yards with two interceptions for UAPB (1-1).

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

