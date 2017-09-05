Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bam! Arizona’s JD Martinez hits 4 home runs, ties MLB record

September 5, 2017 12:11 am
 
2 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a record-tying four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, tying the major league record in a startling power show at Dodger Stadium.

And get this: He struck out his first time up, then connected four times in a row, including shots in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.

Martinez became the 18th player in big league history to accomplish the feat and first for Arizona. He’s the 16th overall to do it since 1900 — Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds hit four straight homers on June 6 against St. Louis.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. He hit a solo drive off Pedro Baez in the seventh and another solo shot off Josh Fields in the eighth.

Going into the ninth, Martinez was due up fifth. After three batters safely reached, Martinez stepped to the plate with history only one swing away.

“Let’s go up there and keep doing what you’re doing,” he said he told himself.

Martinez capped his huge night by pulling a two-run homer to left field off Wilmer Font. The big hits helped Arizona rout the NL West-leading Dodgers 13-0 for its 11th straight win.

“You want the game to keep going,” he said.

Martinez now has 34 home runs this season, 18 since being traded from Detroit to the Diamondbacks in mid-July for minor leaguers.

        SSA IG uncovers $37M in improper payments to deceased veterans

The 30-year-old outfielder hit a career-high 38 homers for the Tigers in 2015 when he made the AL All-Star team.

Martinez joined the likes of Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Mike Schmidt and Lou Gehrig with four-homer games. All-Star sluggers such as Josh Hamilton, Carlos Delgado and Gil Hodges also did it, along with lesser-known players such as Pat Seerey.

“I work really hard on my craft,” Martinez said.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.