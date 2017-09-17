Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barcelona’s Dembele tears tendon, out 3-4 months

September 17, 2017 8:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive signing in club history, has torn a tendon in his left thigh and will be sidelined for three to four months.

The club says that the 20-year-old Dembele will travel to Finland to seek treatment next week.

Dembele was injured during Sunday’s Spanish league match at Getafe, when he needed to be substituted in the 28th minute. Barcelona won the match 2-1.

Last month, Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund 105 million euros ($124 million) in a deal that included possible add-ons that could reach an additional 40 percent of the fee.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.