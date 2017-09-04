Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baylor down to 3 freshman RBs because of Hasty’s knee injury

September 4, 2017 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty is expected to out at least four weeks because of a sprained knee.

Coach Matt Rhule said Monday the sophomore will not need surgery. Hasty was hurt in the season-opening 48-45 loss to Liberty in which he ran 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman John Lovett ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in his Baylor debut. The Bears also have two other freshman running backs expected to play — Dru Dixon and Trestan Ebner.

Baylor already was without 1,000-yard rusher Terence Williams. The junior is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Rhule is optimistic Williams can return in a “couple of weeks.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.