Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baylor offered ex-coach Briles support letter in May

September 2, 2017 3:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A letter of support written by Baylor’s general counsel for Art Briles has emerged only days after the former Bears coach was nearly hired as an assistant coach by a CFL team.

The letter dated May 23 and signed by general counsel Christopher W. Holmes was addressed to Briles and not directly to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats or any other potential employers. Briles was fired by Baylor last year after a sexual assault scandal.

The letter says the school was unaware of any situation in which Briles personally had contact with anyone who directly reported to him being the victim of sexual assault. It also denied the coach directly discouraged the victim of an alleged sexual assault from reporting to law enforcement or university officials.

The Star-Telegram first reported the letter.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.