Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bernie Casey, pro football player turned actor, dies

September 20, 2017 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in “Revenge of the Nerds” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” has died.

His talent agent Erin Connor says Casey died Tuesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 78.

Born in West Virginia in 1939 and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Casey excelled in football and attended Bowling Green State University on an athletic scholarship.

He went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams before going back to his alma mater to get a master’s degree in fine arts.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Casey’s acting career began with “Guns of the Magnificent Seven” in 1969. He appeared in some 35 films including “Boxcar Bertha” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.