Big shots by Gamel, Seager push Mariners past Rangers 10-3

September 12, 2017 11:22 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.

Texas (72-72) and Seattle (72-73) have split the first two games of their four-game series. The Rangers dropped three games behind Minnesota for the American League’s second wild card, while the Mariners remained 3 1/2 back after the Twins also won.

Seager’s homer in the third made it 7-1 and chased Miguel Gonzalez (7-11), who made his second start overall and first at home for the Rangers since they acquired him in an Aug. 31 trade with the Chicago White Sox. Gonzalez allowed seven runs and seven hits while recording only seven outs.

Marco Gonzales (1-1), traded from St. Louis to Seattle on July 21, got his first victory in six starts for the Mariners. The lefty struck out six while allowing three runs over five innings, his longest outing this season.

