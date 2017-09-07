BIG TEN SPOTLIGHT: 10-2 start has more shine than 2016 mark

The Big Ten won 10 of 12 games in nonconference play last week. The two losses were the same number as on opening weekend a year ago.

The difference was four FCS teams were on the Week 1 schedule in 2016. There were none this year.

Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said his team probably is further along in its development after its 51-41 win at then-No. 23 Texas than it was after the Terrapins’ starters came out early in the second half of a 52-13 win over FCS Howard in last year’s opener.

The Big Ten has two games against FCS opponents this year. That is the fewest in the nation. The Southeastern Conference has 14, the Atlantic Coast Conference has 13, the Pac-12 has eight and the Big 12 has seven.