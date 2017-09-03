Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bills claim 3 players off waivers, including tight end Lee

September 3, 2017 1:56 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills continue transforming their roster Sunday by claiming three players on waivers, including former Detroit Lions tight end Khari Lee.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Lee has but one catch for 7 yards in seven starts in 24 career games over two seasons split with Detroit and Chicago.

Buffalo also claimed linebacker Deon Lacey and rookie tackle Conor McDermott, who was drafted in the sixth round by New England. Lacey spent this past offseason with Miami before being cut Saturday. He has no NFL experience but spent three seasons playing for Edmonton of the Canadian Football League.

The Bills have not yet announced which three players they’ve moved off their roster to free up spots for the new additions.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

