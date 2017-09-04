Listen Live Sports

Bills’ Tyrod Taylor has concussion, uncertain for opener

September 4, 2017 9:49 am
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still recovering from a concussion and it’s uncertain if he can play in the season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott says Taylor has shown signs of improvement but remains in concussion protocol.

Taylor has been out since he was injured during the second series of a 13-9 preseason loss at Baltimore on Aug. 26. He missed practice last week but attended Buffalo’s preseason finale against Detroit on Thursday.

Rookie Nathan Peterman could start against the Jets. The fifth-round draft pick has jumped ahead of veteran T.J. Yates for the No. 2 spot.

The Bills signed quarterback Joe Webb for insurance, with Yates also recovering from a concussion. Webb has been in the NFL seven seasons. He spent the past three with Carolina, where he was also used extensively on special teams.

To make roster space, Buffalo released veteran safety Colt Anderson.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

