Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Morales dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Hicks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|4
|2
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|An.Rmne lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mchdo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|13
|4
|Detroit
|200
|000
|002—4
|Toronto
|100
|102
|01x—5
DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Candelario (5), Castellanos (27), Maile (3). HR_Mi.Cabrera (15), Pillar (15). SB_Barney (7), Goins (3). CS_T.Hernandez (1), Barney (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Bell
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Saupold L,3-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Stumpf
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VerHagen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferrell
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hardy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Anderson W,3-3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Ramirez H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leone H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera S,2-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_by Bell (Bautista). WP_VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:03. A_44,218 (49,282).