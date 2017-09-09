Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

September 9, 2017 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 4 0 2 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 2 2 0 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 1
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 2 2 2 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 2 1 Morales dh 2 1 1 0
J.Hicks dh 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 4 2
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 1 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Barney 3b 4 1 2 0
An.Rmne lf 4 0 0 0 Goins 2b 3 0 0 0
D.Mchdo ss 3 0 1 0 Maile c 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 33 5 13 4
Detroit 200 000 002—4
Toronto 100 102 01x—5

DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Candelario (5), Castellanos (27), Maile (3). HR_Mi.Cabrera (15), Pillar (15). SB_Barney (7), Goins (3). CS_T.Hernandez (1), Barney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Bell 4 2-3 5 2 2 3 5
Saupold L,3-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Stumpf 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
VerHagen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ferrell 1 2 0 0 1 0
Hardy 1 2 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Anderson W,3-3 6 5 2 2 0 5
Ramirez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Leone H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera S,2-4 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_by Bell (Bautista). WP_VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

Advertisement

T_3:03. A_44,218 (49,282).

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.