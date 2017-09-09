Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Hicks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Romine lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Urena ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Morales dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Barney 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Goins 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Maile c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.124
|Totals
|33
|5
|13
|4
|5
|8
|Detroit
|200
|000
|002—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|100
|102
|01x—5
|13
|0
LOB_Detroit 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Candelario (5), Castellanos (27), Maile (3). HR_Cabrera (15), off Anderson; Pillar (15), off Saupold. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (59), Castellanos (85), McCann (43), Bautista (58), Pillar 2 (40), Maile (6). SB_Barney (7), Goins (3). CS_Hernandez (1), Barney (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Romine); Toronto 6 (Bautista 2, Morales 2, Hernandez, Barney). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Toronto 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Goins. GIDP_Hicks, Smoak.
DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Machado), (Candelario, Kinsler, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (Urena, Goins, Smoak).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bell
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|85
|5.79
|Saupold, L, 3-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|4.25
|Stumpf
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.87
|VerHagen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.81
|Ferrell
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|6.14
|Hardy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.81
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 3-3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|92
|5.90
|Ramirez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Leone, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.62
|Tepera, S, 2-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Saupold 2-0, Stumpf 1-1, VerHagen 2-0. HBP_Bell (Bautista). WP_VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:03. A_44,218 (49,282).