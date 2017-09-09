Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

September 9, 2017 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Candelario 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .254
Cabrera 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .257
Hicks dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
McCann c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Romine lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Machado ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Totals 34 4 8 4 1 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Urena ss 4 0 2 0 1 2 .300
Bautista rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .208
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .281
Morales dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .245
Pillar cf 4 1 4 2 0 0 .259
Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Barney 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .223
Goins 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Maile c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .124
Totals 33 5 13 4 5 8
Detroit 200 000 002—4 8 0
Toronto 100 102 01x—5 13 0

LOB_Detroit 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Candelario (5), Castellanos (27), Maile (3). HR_Cabrera (15), off Anderson; Pillar (15), off Saupold. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (59), Castellanos (85), McCann (43), Bautista (58), Pillar 2 (40), Maile (6). SB_Barney (7), Goins (3). CS_Hernandez (1), Barney (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Romine); Toronto 6 (Bautista 2, Morales 2, Hernandez, Barney). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Toronto 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Goins. GIDP_Hicks, Smoak.

Advertisement

DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Machado), (Candelario, Kinsler, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (Urena, Goins, Smoak).

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bell 4 2-3 5 2 2 3 5 85 5.79
Saupold, L, 3-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 17 4.25
Stumpf 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 2.87
VerHagen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.81
Ferrell 1 2 0 0 1 0 17 6.14
Hardy 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.81
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 3-3 6 5 2 2 0 5 92 5.90
Ramirez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00
Leone, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.62
Tepera, S, 2-4 1 3 2 2 1 1 25 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Saupold 2-0, Stumpf 1-1, VerHagen 2-0. HBP_Bell (Bautista). WP_VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_44,218 (49,282).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.