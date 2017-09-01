Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays, Mets pitchers suspended for drug violations

September 1, 2017 5:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto pitcher Luis Pena and New York Mets pitcher Jose Sierra have been suspended for violating baseball’s minor league drug program.

Pena was banned for 72 games Friday following a positive test for metabolites of Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said. The 19-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA this year for the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Blue Jays.

Sierra was suspended for 56 games after a positive test for Stanozolol. The 21-year-old left-hander is 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances this year for the Gulf Coast League Mets.

There have been 60 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and five under the major league program.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

