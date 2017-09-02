Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays pitcher Stroman hit in arm with line drive

September 2, 2017 8:00 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman was struck near the right elbow with a line drive and has left the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Stroman immediately went to the ground after Mark Trumbo’s line drive hit him in the arm. He remained on the turf for several minutes while in obvious pain.

The right-hander finally stood up with aid from Toronto’s trainer, and soon after that walked off the field with two outs in the second inning.

Stroman struck out three and gave up two hits.

He was replaced by Matt Dermody.

Stroman came into the game with an 11-6 record and a 3.11 ERA.

