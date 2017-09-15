Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bob Newhart gets a TV marathon; ‘Big Bang Theory’ ahead

September 15, 2017 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Newhart is looking forward to a TV marathon that will mark the 45th anniversary of his 1970s sitcom.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be binge-watching “The Bob Newhart Show” this weekend. As the droll comedian put it, he knows how most of the episodes end.

At age 88, Newhart still plays occasional stand-up gigs. He says he’s also making a return this season to “The Big Bang Theory.”

Newhart won a guest actor Emmy Award for his role as a TV scientist known as Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The Decades channel will air 84 back-to-back episodes of Newhart’s sitcom starting at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday and ending at 6 a.m. EDT Monday.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.