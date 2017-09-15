Bob Newhart gets a TV marathon; ‘Big Bang Theory’ ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Newhart is looking forward to a TV marathon that will mark the 45th anniversary of his 1970s sitcom.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be binge-watching “The Bob Newhart Show” this weekend. As the droll comedian put it, he knows how most of the episodes end.

At age 88, Newhart still plays occasional stand-up gigs. He says he’s also making a return this season to “The Big Bang Theory.”

Newhart won a guest actor Emmy Award for his role as a TV scientist known as Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom.

The Decades channel will air 84 back-to-back episodes of Newhart’s sitcom starting at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday and ending at 6 a.m. EDT Monday.