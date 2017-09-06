‘Boomer and Carton’ radio host Craig Carton arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials say New York sports radio host Craig Carton is in custody.

Details of the charges against the host of WFAN-AM’s “Boomer and Carton” show were not immediately made public Wednesday.

In a civil case, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Carton in mid-2016 solicited investments in ticket reselling enterprises at about the time he accrued millions of dollars’ worth of gambling-related debts. The SEC said Carton wanted to buy and resell large blocks of concert tickets for substantial profits.

The 48-year-old Carton, who lives in Manhattan, has hosted the sports-themed radio program broadcast on WFAN since 2007 with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Carton was not on the air Wednesday. It was unclear who will represent Carton in court.

CBS, which owns WFAN, says in its story about Carton’s arrest that it is cooperating with authorities.