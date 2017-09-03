Listen Live Sports

Boutier wins in Sioux Falls, wraps by LPGA Tour card

September 3, 2017 6:44 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Celine Boutier held off Benyapa Niphatsophon on Sunday in the Symetra Tour’s Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge to wrap up an LPGA Tour card.

Boutier bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 71 and a one-stroke victory. The 23-year-old former Duke star from France opened with rounds of 69, 70 and 63.

Niphatsophon, from Thailand, also had a 71. She parred the 18th after birdieing Nos. 15-17.

Boutier earned $31,500 for her second victory of the year to jump from fourth to second on the money list with $96,748, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards.

“It is something I’ve been working on for a long time because I’ve always wanted to be on the LPGA,” Boutier said. “I’m just going to use the last couple events on the Symetra Tour to get ready and prepare for next year on the LPGA.”

She also won the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women’s Health Classic in May in South Carolina.

“It’s amazing, I definitely wanted to win again this season,” Boutier said. “It’s so great that I had my chance this week at the biggest tournament of the season. I’m just ecstatic.”

Niphatsophon made $19,887 to take the money lead with $102,288. She’s the third player in tour history to reach $100,000 in a season.

Katelyn Dambaugh (71) was third at 8 under.

