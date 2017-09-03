Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Cubs 1

September 3, 2017 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .307
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
F.Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .315
Kemp lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .287
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Markakis rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .282
Swanson ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .238
Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .209
Freitas c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
L.Adams lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Totals 32 5 8 5 4 6
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zobrist 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231
Almora cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Baez ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271
M.Freeman ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .054
d-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256
Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Montgomery p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
a-Jay ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .290
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grimm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pena p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 3 10
Atlanta 100 200 002—5 8 0
Chicago 010 000 000—1 5 1

a-walked for Montgomery in the 5th. b-struck out for Minter in the 7th. c-popped out for Grimm in the 7th. d-lined out for M.Freeman in the 9th.

E_M.Freeman (2). LOB_Atlanta 6, Chicago 5. 2B_F.Freeman (28), Swanson (20). HR_Happ (21), off Fried. RBIs_Kemp (55), Swanson (44), Ruiz 3 (13), Happ (53). SB_Ruiz (1). CS_Inciarte (8), Baez (3). SF_Kemp. S_Albies.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, F.Freeman); Chicago 2 (Almora 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Freitas, Rizzo.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Ruiz, Swanson, F.Freeman); Chicago 1 (Zobrist, M.Freeman, Rizzo).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 3 4 63 3.86
Minter, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.60
S.Freeman, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.88
Ramirez, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.28
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.74
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 5-7 5 5 3 3 1 1 64 3.38
Maples 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Grimm 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.28
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.67
Pena 1 3 2 2 1 2 28 6.26

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:43. A_42,145 (41,072).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.