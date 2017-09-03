Braves 5, Cubs 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .307 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 F.Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .315 Kemp lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .287 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Markakis rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .282 Swanson ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .238 Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .209 Freitas c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 L.Adams lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Totals 32 5 8 5 4 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231 Almora cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Baez ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271 M.Freeman ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .054 d-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Montgomery p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160 a-Jay ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .290 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grimm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pena p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 1 5 1 3 10

Atlanta 100 200 002—5 8 0 Chicago 010 000 000—1 5 1

a-walked for Montgomery in the 5th. b-struck out for Minter in the 7th. c-popped out for Grimm in the 7th. d-lined out for M.Freeman in the 9th.

E_M.Freeman (2). LOB_Atlanta 6, Chicago 5. 2B_F.Freeman (28), Swanson (20). HR_Happ (21), off Fried. RBIs_Kemp (55), Swanson (44), Ruiz 3 (13), Happ (53). SB_Ruiz (1). CS_Inciarte (8), Baez (3). SF_Kemp. S_Albies.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, F.Freeman); Chicago 2 (Almora 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Freitas, Rizzo.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Ruiz, Swanson, F.Freeman); Chicago 1 (Zobrist, M.Freeman, Rizzo).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 3 4 63 3.86 Minter, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.60 S.Freeman, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.88 Ramirez, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.28 Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.74 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 5-7 5 5 3 3 1 1 64 3.38 Maples 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Grimm 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.28 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.67 Pena 1 3 2 2 1 2 28 6.26

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:43. A_42,145 (41,072).