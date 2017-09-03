Braves 5, Cubs 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.307
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Markakis rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.209
|Freitas c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|L.Adams lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Baez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|M.Freeman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.054
|d-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Montgomery p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-Jay ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grimm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pena p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|10
|Atlanta
|100
|200
|002—5
|8
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
a-walked for Montgomery in the 5th. b-struck out for Minter in the 7th. c-popped out for Grimm in the 7th. d-lined out for M.Freeman in the 9th.
E_M.Freeman (2). LOB_Atlanta 6, Chicago 5. 2B_F.Freeman (28), Swanson (20). HR_Happ (21), off Fried. RBIs_Kemp (55), Swanson (44), Ruiz 3 (13), Happ (53). SB_Ruiz (1). CS_Inciarte (8), Baez (3). SF_Kemp. S_Albies.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, F.Freeman); Chicago 2 (Almora 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Freitas, Rizzo.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Ruiz, Swanson, F.Freeman); Chicago 1 (Zobrist, M.Freeman, Rizzo).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|63
|3.86
|Minter, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.60
|S.Freeman, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.88
|Ramirez, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.28
|Vizcaino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.74
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 5-7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|64
|3.38
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.28
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.67
|Pena
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|6.26
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:43. A_42,145 (41,072).