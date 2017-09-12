Brewers 5, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mercer ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Luplow lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .233 McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Freese 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .262 Osuna 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243 b-Bell ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Rodriguez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .173 Stewart c 1 1 0 0 2 0 .188 e-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Cole p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 c-Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .285 E.Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Leathersich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Jaso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard ss-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Walker 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Perez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Braun lf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .267 Shaw 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .274 D.Santana rf 4 0 3 2 0 1 .276 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thames 1b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .239 d-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arcia ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Broxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .221 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 a-Phillips ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Jeffress p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pina c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Totals 31 5 8 5 4 11

Pittsburgh 002 000 000—2 6 1 Milwaukee 014 000 00x—5 8 0

a-singled for Suter in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Osuna in the 5th. c-singled for Cole in the 7th. d-flied out for Thames in the 8th. e-struck out for Stewart in the 9th. f-grounded out for Leathersich in the 9th.

E_Mercer (9). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_McCutchen (26), Sogard (15), D.Santana (26). HR_Thames (29), off Cole. RBIs_Mercer (54), Luplow (8), Braun (46), D.Santana 2 (71), Thames 2 (56). SB_Braun (11), Shaw (10), D.Santana (13). CS_Broxton (7). S_Cole.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Freese 2, Cole, Bell); Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Broxton 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mercer, Walker.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Stewart, Mercer).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 11-10 6 7 5 5 2 10 96 4.04 E.Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 5.91 Leathersich 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 10.80 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter 3 3 2 2 1 3 50 3.66 Jeffress, W, 4-2 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 3 40 4.55 Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.44 Hughes, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.42 Swarzak, H, 22 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.28 Hader, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.95 Knebel, S, 35-40 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.32

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:00. A_30,331 (41,900).