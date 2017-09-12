Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

September 12, 2017 10:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mercer ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Luplow lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .233
McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Freese 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .262
Osuna 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243
b-Bell ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Rodriguez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .173
Stewart c 1 1 0 0 2 0 .188
e-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Cole p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
c-Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .285
E.Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leathersich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Jaso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard ss-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Walker 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Perez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Braun lf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .267
Shaw 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .274
D.Santana rf 4 0 3 2 0 1 .276
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thames 1b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .239
d-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Broxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .221
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
a-Phillips ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .214
Jeffress p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pina c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Totals 31 5 8 5 4 11
Pittsburgh 002 000 000—2 6 1
Milwaukee 014 000 00x—5 8 0

a-singled for Suter in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Osuna in the 5th. c-singled for Cole in the 7th. d-flied out for Thames in the 8th. e-struck out for Stewart in the 9th. f-grounded out for Leathersich in the 9th.

E_Mercer (9). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_McCutchen (26), Sogard (15), D.Santana (26). HR_Thames (29), off Cole. RBIs_Mercer (54), Luplow (8), Braun (46), D.Santana 2 (71), Thames 2 (56). SB_Braun (11), Shaw (10), D.Santana (13). CS_Broxton (7). S_Cole.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Freese 2, Cole, Bell); Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Broxton 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Mercer, Walker.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Stewart, Mercer).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 11-10 6 7 5 5 2 10 96 4.04
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 5.91
Leathersich 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 10.80
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suter 3 3 2 2 1 3 50 3.66
Jeffress, W, 4-2 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 3 40 4.55
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.44
Hughes, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.42
Swarzak, H, 22 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.28
Hader, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.95
Knebel, S, 35-40 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.32

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:00. A_30,331 (41,900).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.