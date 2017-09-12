Brewers 5, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Osuna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|b-Bell ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Rodriguez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|Stewart c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.188
|e-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Cole p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|c-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|E.Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leathersich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Jaso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Perez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Shaw 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.274
|D.Santana rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|d-Aguilar ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Phillips ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Jeffress p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|11
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|014
|000
|00x—5
|8
|0
a-singled for Suter in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Osuna in the 5th. c-singled for Cole in the 7th. d-flied out for Thames in the 8th. e-struck out for Stewart in the 9th. f-grounded out for Leathersich in the 9th.
E_Mercer (9). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_McCutchen (26), Sogard (15), D.Santana (26). HR_Thames (29), off Cole. RBIs_Mercer (54), Luplow (8), Braun (46), D.Santana 2 (71), Thames 2 (56). SB_Braun (11), Shaw (10), D.Santana (13). CS_Broxton (7). S_Cole.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Freese 2, Cole, Bell); Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Broxton 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Mercer, Walker.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Stewart, Mercer).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 11-10
|6
|7
|5
|5
|2
|10
|96
|4.04
|E.Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|5.91
|Leathersich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|10.80
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|50
|3.66
|Jeffress, W, 4-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|40
|4.55
|Drake
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.44
|Hughes, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.42
|Swarzak, H, 22
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.28
|Hader, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.95
|Knebel, S, 35-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.32
Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:00. A_30,331 (41,900).