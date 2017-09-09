Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brighton scores first EPL goals, gets first win

September 9, 2017 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Pascal Gross scored Brighton’s first top-flight goals in 34 years in a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Saturday.

After collecting one point from three matches, Brighton recorded its first successes since gaining promotion to the Premier League and ended West Brom’s unbeaten start.

Gross, who joined in the offseason from German club Ingoldstat for three million pounds ($4 million), netted twice and laid on the third for Tomer Hemed.

___

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.