Brihm Jr. drives Bethune-Cookman to 28-23 win over SE La.

September 10, 2017 12:02 am
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Larry Brihm Jr. capped an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard run in the final quarter to give Bethune-Cookman the lead and a 28-23 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night.

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) had just taken the lead 21-16 on a Brihm pass to Jawill Davis from the 2 with 11:00 to go in the fourth. Juwan Petit-Frere returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to give Southeastern Louisiana a 23-21 lead.

The Lions (0-2) got to the BCU 30 on their final drive before they ran out of downs.

The Wildcats, who lost to 18th ranked Miami 41-13 last week, battled for this win by scoring 14 points in the first and final quarters.

Brihm threw for 354 yards and two scores. Michael D. Jones ran for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Davis caught seven passes for 138 yards and Keavon Mitchell hauled in six for 125 yards.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

