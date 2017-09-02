Listen Live Sports

Briscoe helps Sam Houston State beat Richmond 48-43

September 2, 2017 12:34 am
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 411 yards and four touchdowns and had a 41-yard scoring run to help Sam Houston State beat Richmond 48-43 on Friday night in a game postponed and moved to Baylor University because of Hurricane Harvey.

Briscoe completed 20 of 37 passes with one interception in the opener for both teams. Davion Davis had four catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Remus Bulmer had 10 carries for 89 yards for the Bearkats.

Kyle Lauletta threw for a school-record 546 yards for Richmond. He matched his career high with five touchdown passes, and completed 36 of 56 attempts with two interceptions. Temple transfer Cortrelle Simpson had seven catches for 204 yards and a touchdown, and Dejon Brissett caught nine passes for 172 yards and a score.

A crowd of 8,048 fans attended the game at Baylor’s McLane Stadium. It was postponed from Aug. 27.

