Brown runs for 2 TDs as UAB defeats Coastal Carolina 30-23

September 16, 2017 5:11 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Spencer Brown ran for two touchdowns as UAB defeated Coastal Carolina 30-23 on Saturday.

Brown finished with 51 yards on 16 carries for the Blazers (2-1). A.J. Erdely threw for 102 yards and ran for a touchdown.

Erdely’s score came on a seven-yard run after taking his team 79 yards in nine plays on the first drive of the game. Brown took it in from 11 yards out to make it 13-0 with 18 seconds left in the quarter. Nick Vogel’s extra point attempt was blocked and recovered by Coastal Carolina’s Preston Carey who returned it for two points, cutting the Blazers lead to 13-2. They led 16-5 at halftime.

Carlos Stephens ran for a 26-yard touchdown to stretch it to 23-5 with 12:57 to go in the third and Brown added another score in the fourth to make it 30-16 with 2:54 left.

Tyler Keane threw for 75 yards for the Chanticleers (1-1) and was intercepted three times.

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

