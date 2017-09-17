Bryce Harper takes next step in recovery from knee injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper took swings during batting practice on Sunday for the first time since hyperextending his left knee on Aug. 13.

Harper previously had taken cuts in the batting cage, but was on the field before the Nationals’ series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Just trying to get out there and trying put the bat on the ball and just try to be as fluid as I can and try to get my swing back,” said Harper who is second in the NL with a .326 batting average.

The NL East champions open the NLDS on Oct. 6.

“I hope so. That’s definitely in my head,” Harper said of a return goal. “That’s what I want to do. That’s where I want to be. But it takes time.”