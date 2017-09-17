Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bryce Harper takes next step in recovery from knee injury

September 17, 2017 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper took swings during batting practice on Sunday for the first time since hyperextending his left knee on Aug. 13.

Harper previously had taken cuts in the batting cage, but was on the field before the Nationals’ series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Just trying to get out there and trying put the bat on the ball and just try to be as fluid as I can and try to get my swing back,” said Harper who is second in the NL with a .326 batting average.

The NL East champions open the NLDS on Oct. 6.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

“I hope so. That’s definitely in my head,” Harper said of a return goal. “That’s what I want to do. That’s where I want to be. But it takes time.”

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.