Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls bring back Collins as special adviser

September 19, 2017 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls are bringing back former coach Doug Collins to help them rebuild, this time as senior adviser of basketball operations.

The team announced Tuesday he will serve as “an expert resource” for the front office and coaching staff and report directly to executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson.

A four-time All-Star for the Philadelphia 76ers whose career was cut short due to injuries, Collins coached Chicago from 1986-89. He was fired after losing to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals and replaced by Phil Jackson. With Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way and Jackson on the sideline, the Bulls won six championships in the 1990s.

Paxson tried to hire Collins as coach in 2008. But Collins withdrew from consideration and the Bulls ultimately settled on Vinny Del Negro.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Library of Congress signs agreement with U.S. Service Academies

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.