Butler football player tells coach, teammates he’s gay

September 6, 2017 10:04 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler University linebacker Xavier Colvin has told his coach and teammates he is gay.

The redshirt sophomore is the son of Roosevelt Colvin, a former Purdue star who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Colvin’s announcement was first reported by Outsports.com, a sports website that focuses on LGBT issues. The Indianapolis Star reported the 5-foot-9, 210-pound Indianapolis native recently told his teammates and told coach Jeff Voris about his sexuality months earlier.

Voris told the newspaper it was a “non-issue.”

In February, Marian University center Darrion McAlister also announced he was gay. Marian also is located in Indianapolis, not far from Butler, and won NAIA national championships in 2012 and 2015.

Former Missouri linebacker Michael Sam came out as gay before the 2014 NFL draft.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

