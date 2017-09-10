Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cabella scores on Saint-Etienne debut in French league

September 10, 2017 12:03 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Remy Cabella scored in the very first minute with his new club Saint-Etienne in the French league, but Angers managed to stay unbeaten with a 1-1 draw in a match on Sunday that both sides finished with 10 men.

Cabella, who joined from Marseille on a season-long loan, played a fine one-two with Vincent Pajot in Saint-Etienne’s first move and then beat Angers ‘keeper Alexandre Letellier with a curling finish.

However, the hosts could only hold onto their lead for another eight minutes, as Thomas Mangani scored his 12th career goal for Angers from the penalty spot after Ronael Pierre-Gabriel handled the ball in the box.

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier kept the scores level when he parried a shot from Angelo Fulgini onto the bar.

Luck was also on the hosts’ side when Mangani’s powerful strike hit the crossbar and Baptiste Santamaria saw his effort hit the post on the hour mark.

Saint-Etienne’s Vincent Pajot was sent off three minutes into the second half for fouling Letellier while Enzo Crivelli received a red card with seven minutes left for a late tackle on Bryan Dabo.

Saint-Etienne moved to fourth in the standings, five points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which extended its perfect record to five games on Friday. With seven points, Angers is seventh.

