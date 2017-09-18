Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|5
|7
|1
|11
|365
|312
|Toronto
|5
|7
|0
|10
|286
|304
|Montreal
|3
|9
|0
|6
|232
|333
|Hamilton
|2
|9
|0
|4
|217
|381
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|10
|1
|1
|21
|389
|222
|Winnipeg
|8
|3
|0
|16
|380
|344
|Edmonton
|7
|5
|0
|14
|319
|354
|Saskatchewan
|6
|5
|0
|12
|344
|286
|B.C.
|6
|6
|0
|12
|323
|319
|Friday’s Games
Saskatchewan 27, Hamilton 19
Toronto 34, Edmonton 26
Calgary 27, BC 13
Ottawa 29, Montreal 11
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Hamilton at BC, 11 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.