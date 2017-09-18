Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 18, 2017
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 5 7 1 11 365 312
Toronto 5 7 0 10 286 304
Montreal 3 9 0 6 232 333
Hamilton 2 9 0 4 217 381
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 10 1 1 21 389 222
Winnipeg 8 3 0 16 380 344
Edmonton 7 5 0 14 319 354
Saskatchewan 6 5 0 12 344 286
B.C. 6 6 0 12 323 319
Friday’s Games

Saskatchewan 27, Hamilton 19

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 34, Edmonton 26

Calgary 27, BC 13

Sunday’s Game

Ottawa 29, Montreal 11

Friday, Sept. 22

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

