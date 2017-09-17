Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cantwell keys Weber State’s 31-24 win over Sacramento State

September 17, 2017 12:56 am
 
1 min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Cantwell passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Weber State held off Sacramento State 31-24 on Saturday night.

Drew Batchelor had two touchdown receptions, including one from wide receiver Andrew Vollert on a trick play to open the scoring, for the Wildcats (2-1), who played their Big Sky rival in a nonconference game.

After Batchelor’s first score, the Wildcats made it 16-0 as Jonah Williams blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. Going for two points after each touchdown, Vollert threw the third two-point conversion after Cantwell hit Batchelor for a 12-yard score.

The Hornets (1-2) answered with two quick touchdowns before halftime, Kevin Thompson and Jaelin Ratliff hooking up for a 42-yard score and Malcolm Thompson returning an interception 15 yards.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Sacramento State opened the third quarter with an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by Andre Lindsey’s 3-yard run but Cantwell’s rushing touchdown got that back. The Hornets kicked a field goal with 10:17 to play but didn’t threaten on their final two possessions.

Weber State finished with 279 yards of total offense and Sacramento State had 220. Safety Mister Harriel had 16 tackles, four for losses, for the Hornets.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Close Change YTD
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.