Capitals-Canadiens Sum

September 20, 2017 10:19 pm
 
Washington 2 0 2—4
Montreal 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov (Grubauer, Bowey), 5:07 (pp). 2, Washington, Vrana (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 9:52 (pp).

Second Period_3, Montreal, Hudon (Mete, Jerabek), 1:16 (pp). 4, Montreal, Pacioretty (Drouin, Hemsky), 11:37 (pp).

Third Period_5, Washington, Smith-Pelly (Connolly, Hobbs), 14:06. 6, Washington, Wilson (Kuznetsov), 18:52.

Shots on Goal_Washington 6-9-7_22. Montreal 16-16-11_43.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 4; Montreal 2 of 9.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer (21 shots-20 saves), Copley (22-21). Montreal, Price (10-8), Lindgren (11-10).

A_21,288 (21,288). T_2:31.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

