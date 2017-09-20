Capitals-Canadiens Sum

|Washington
First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov (Grubauer, Bowey), 5:07 (pp). 2, Washington, Vrana (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 9:52 (pp).
Second Period_3, Montreal, Hudon (Mete, Jerabek), 1:16 (pp). 4, Montreal, Pacioretty (Drouin, Hemsky), 11:37 (pp).
Third Period_5, Washington, Smith-Pelly (Connolly, Hobbs), 14:06. 6, Washington, Wilson (Kuznetsov), 18:52.
Shots on Goal_Washington 6-9-7_22. Montreal 16-16-11_43.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 4; Montreal 2 of 9.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer (21 shots-20 saves), Copley (22-21). Montreal, Price (10-8), Lindgren (11-10).
A_21,288 (21,288). T_2:31.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.