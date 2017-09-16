Listen Live Sports

Capri sees off Crystal Ocean to give O’Brien 5th St Leger

September 16, 2017 11:20 am
 
DONCASTER, England (AP) — Ryan Moore rode Capri to victory in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster for trainer Aidan O’Brien to win the final British classic of the flat-racing season for a fifth time on Saturday.

The 3-1 favorite saw off a fierce challenge from the Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean over the final furlong, while Stradivarius also challenged gamely before fading to a close third.

“He’s a very good horse, he’s an Irish Derby winner and a Group Two-winning two-year-old as well,” Moore said. “He’s run in a lot of good races this year, he’s a very good horse and very honest.

“When Crystal Ocean came to him, he dug in. He’s done very little wrong in his career.”

The son of Galileo became the first horse since Triple Crown star Nijinsky in 1970 to win the Irish Derby and the St Leger, in his first race since his success at the Curragh 77 days ago.

