Cardinals sign TE Dray to bolster position hit by injury

September 15, 2017 2:22 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed tight end Jim Dray to bolster a position hit by injury in the season opener.

Dray has played seven seasons in the NFL, the first four with the Cardinals. He played in six games last season, four with Buffalo and two with San Francisco. He played all 32 games for Cleveland the previous two seasons.

Tight ends Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas were injured in last week’s loss at Detroit. Gresham did not practice Wednesday and Thursday with a rib injury. Niklas was limited with a hip injury.

To make room for Dray, the Cardinals released outside linebacker Philip Wheeler.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

