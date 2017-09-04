Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals sign veteran punter Lee, release Wile

September 4, 2017 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed former All-Pro punter Andy Lee to a two-year contract and released punter Matt Wile.

The 35-year-old Lee is entering his 14th NFL season. He played 11 with San Francisco and the last two with Carolina before being released by the Panthers on Saturday.

Lee was first-team All-Pro in 2007, 2011 and 2012 and made the Pro Bowl in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

In Arizona, he rejoins kicker Phil Dawson. Lee was Dawson’s holder with the 49ers.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Lee has a career average of 46.3 yards per punt and a 39.5 net average. Of his 1,407 punts, 343 landed inside the 20-yard line.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians had been dissatisfied with punting candidates Wile and Richie Leone in the preseason.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.