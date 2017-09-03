Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cards power past Giants on homers by Bader, DeJong, Martinez

September 3, 2017 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth after Madison Bumgarner homered in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Sunday to gain ground again in the wild-card race.

Paul DeJong hit a solo homer in the fourth for the first St. Louis hit and Jose Martinez followed with a drive to nearly the same spot over the left-field fence. It was the seventh time the Cardinals hit consecutive homers this year.

Luke Weaver (4-1) struck out nine over seven innings to just miss a third straight start with double-digit Ks, helping St. Louis move within three games of Colorado for the NL’s second wild card.

