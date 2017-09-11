CAS to hear appeal in Bolt Olympic relay case in November

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An appeal case involving the 2008 Olympic title stripped from Usain Bolt and the Jamaican relay team is going to court in November.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it set Nov. 15 for sprinter Nesta Carter to challenge his disqualification by the International Olympic Committee. A verdict is expected weeks later.

Carter tested positive last year for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine in re-analysis of a urine sample from the 2008 Beijing Games.

He and Bolt were teammates on the 4×100-meter relay team, which won in a world record of 37.10 seconds.

Carter ran the opening leg, and Bolt took the baton third in a team that also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.