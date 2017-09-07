Cavs’ rehab plan for Isaiah Thomas does not include surgery

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas did not address specific questions about his hip injury during an introductory news conference.

Thomas, who was acquired last week by Cleveland along with forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a first-round pick in a blockbuster trade with Boston, was cut off by Cavs general manager Koby Altman when the first question was asked Thursday about his hip and a timetable for his return.

“This is not going to be the Isaiah Thomas hip news conference,” said Altman, adding the team has a rehab plan in place and will not rush the All-Star guard back.

The Cavs’ plan does not include surgery, Altman offered without giving any other details.

Advertisement

“Ya’ll hear that?” Thomas said after Altman’s comment. “Everybody wants to be doctors now.”

Coach Tyronn Lue offered a glimpse of a timetable by saying Thomas will not be ready to start the season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball