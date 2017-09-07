Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cavs’ rehab plan for Isaiah Thomas does not include surgery

September 7, 2017 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas did not address specific questions about his hip injury during an introductory news conference.

Thomas, who was acquired last week by Cleveland along with forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a first-round pick in a blockbuster trade with Boston, was cut off by Cavs general manager Koby Altman when the first question was asked Thursday about his hip and a timetable for his return.

“This is not going to be the Isaiah Thomas hip news conference,” said Altman, adding the team has a rehab plan in place and will not rush the All-Star guard back.

The Cavs’ plan does not include surgery, Altman offered without giving any other details.

Advertisement

“Ya’ll hear that?” Thomas said after Altman’s comment. “Everybody wants to be doctors now.”

Coach Tyronn Lue offered a glimpse of a timetable by saying Thomas will not be ready to start the season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.