The Associated Press
 
Central Arkansas wins its conference opener 38-6

September 16, 2017 11:31 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Hayden Hildebrand threw for 259 yards and a score, Kierre Crossley added a pair of rushing touchdown and Central Arkansas defeated Southeastern Louisiana 38-6 in a Southland Conference opener on Saturday night.

Hildebrand was 13-of-20 passing, including a 15-yard scoring toss to Roman Gordon for a 28-3 lead in the third quarter. Three minutes later, Lorenzo Nunez fumbled while being sacked by Chris Terrell and the Bears’ Raphael Garner scooped up the ball and went 38 yards to score to make it 35-3 entering the final period.

Crossley scored on runs of 2 and 18 yards and finished with 81 yards on 10 carries. Carlos Blackman got the Bears’ first points with a 7-yard run two minutes into the game.

The Bears (2-1, 1-0) outgained the Lions (0-3, 0-1) 473-279 with the difference coming in the air. Three Lions quarterbacks combined to throw just 13 passes, completing six for 84 yards.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

