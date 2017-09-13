Listen Live Sports

CFL eliminates full contact padded practices during season

September 13, 2017 5:10 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League is eliminating full-contact padded practices during the season and is extending its schedule to 21 weeks to help reduce the risk of injury.

The league and CFL Players Association made the joint announcement Wednesday.

The change is effective immediately. Teams were previously allowed to hold a total of 17 padded practices following training camp.

In the NFL, clubs can have 11 padded practices over the first 11 weeks of the season, a maximum of one per week. After that, clubs can have three more padded practices for a total of 14.

Starting next year, the CFL regular season will be extended a week to 21, giving players more rest time between games.

As a result, each CFL team will have three off weeks instead of two.

