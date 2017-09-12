Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charles Oakley sues Knicks owners, claiming defamation

September 12, 2017 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has sued the team’s owners, saying he was defamed when they claimed he committed assault and was an alcoholic.

The lawsuit details how Oakley was treated before and after he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden during a Feb. 8 game.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks unspecified damages. A Knicks spokesman did not immediately comment.

The lawsuit says Knicks owner James Dolan “constantly disrespected” Oakley, refusing to make eye contact or shake his hand during meetings and making him pay for his own tickets to games.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. He was accused of striking a security guard during the February fracas.

Last month, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges after six months of good behavior.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines and sailors assist with Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.