Cleveland Indians Winning Streak

September 13, 2017 9:26 am
 
Aug. 24 Boston 13-6

Aug. 25 Kansas City  4-0

Aug. 26 Kansas City  4-0

Aug. 27 Kansas City 12-0

Aug. 28 at N.Y. Yankees  6-2

Aug. 30 at N.Y. Yankees  2-1

Aug. 30 at N.Y. Yankees  9-4

Sept. 1 at Detroit  3-2

Sept. 1 at Detroit 10-0

Sept. 2 at Detroit  5-2

Sept. 3 at Detroit 11-1

Sept. 4 at Chicago White Sox  5-3

Sept. 5 at Chicago White Sox  9-4

Sept. 6 at Chicago White Sox  5-1

Sept. 7 at Chicago White Sox 11-2

Sept. 8 Baltimore  5-0

Sept. 9 Baltimore  4-2

Sept. 10 Baltimore  3-2

Sept. 11 Detroit 11-0

Sept. 12 Detroit  2-0

Sept. 13 Detroit 12:10 p.m.

