Coach Ellis names US roster for September friendlies

September 7, 2017 7:19 pm
 
Midfielder Tobin Heath, who has been rehabbing from a back injury, was named to the 22-player roster for the U.S. national team in advance of two exhibition matches against New Zealand.

Heath has not played for the United State since March because of the injury. She was recently cleared to play with her National Women’s Soccer League team, the Portland Thorns.

Heath joins two other players from the Thorns, Allie Long and Lindsey Horan, on the U.S. roster announced by coach Jill Ellis on Thursday.

The United States will play New Zealand on Sept. 15 in Commerce City, Colorado, then again on Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Also named to the roster was defender Kelley O’Hara, who will become the 36th woman with 100 appearances for the national team in her next game.

