Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coach Simeone to stay with Atletico Madrid through 2020

September 5, 2017 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says it has reached a deal to extend Diego Simeone’s contract for two more seasons, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Simeone’s current contract with the Spanish club was due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The former Argentina player is starting his seventh season as Atletico’s coach, the longest consecutive run among managers currently in charge of a Spanish league club.

Atletico says that Arsene Wenger, who has been coaching Arsenal since 1996, is the only manager still coaching to have spent more seasons with the same club in the top European leagues.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Simeone played for Atletico as a defensive midfielder in the 1990s.

He took over as the team’s coach in December 2011, leading it to the Europa League title that same season.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.