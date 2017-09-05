Coach Simeone to stay with Atletico Madrid through 2020

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says it has reached a deal to extend Diego Simeone’s contract for two more seasons, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Simeone’s current contract with the Spanish club was due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The former Argentina player is starting his seventh season as Atletico’s coach, the longest consecutive run among managers currently in charge of a Spanish league club.

Atletico says that Arsene Wenger, who has been coaching Arsenal since 1996, is the only manager still coaching to have spent more seasons with the same club in the top European leagues.

Simeone played for Atletico as a defensive midfielder in the 1990s.

He took over as the team’s coach in December 2011, leading it to the Europa League title that same season.