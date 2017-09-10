Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Colin Montgomerie wins PGA Tour Champions event in Japan

September 10, 2017 3:45 am
 
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Colin Montgomerie made all the putts he needed on Narita Golf Club’s huge greens Sunday to win the Japan Airlines Championship — the first PGA Tour Champions event in Japan.

The 54-year-old Scot two-putted for par from 50 feet on the par-4 18th, hitting his first to 1 1/2 feet, for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Billy Mayfair and second-round leader Scott McCarron.

Montgomerie finished at 14-under 202 and earned $400,000 for his fifth victory on the 50-and-over tour and first in nearly a year. He won 31 times on the European Tour and topped the tour’s money list a record eight times — seven in a row from 1993-99 and the last in 2005.

Mayfair shot a 66. His 6-foot birdie try on 18 missed on the left edge. McCarron, tied with Bernhard Langer for the tour victory lead with four after winning three of the previous six events, birdied the final two holes for a 71.

Montgomerie ran in a 60-footer on the par-4 13th in the middle of a three-hole birdie spree, and made two key 6-foot putts — the first for par on the par-3 16th and the second for birdie on the par-5 17th to break a tie for the lead with Mayfair.

