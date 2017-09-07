Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Company promo: Free repairs if Indians’ win streak hits 15

September 7, 2017 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians could make several hundred customers of a window and home repair business very happy if the team extends its winning streak to 15 games Thursday night.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland-based Universal Windows Direct offered customers in July free products and services, to include windows, doors, siding, roofs and other repairs, if the Indians put together a 15-game winning streak this season.

Company president Chad Howman says more than 250 orders were placed in July in a promotion marking the company’s 15th year in business. He says a Tribe victory Thursday would be a “win-win” for everyone.

The customers’ chances appear decent. The Indians, first in the American League Central Division, play the last-place Chicago White Sox with Indians’ ace Corey Kluber scheduled as the starting pitcher.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.