Cubs 2, Braves 0

September 1, 2017 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .193
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .051
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 1 6
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Almora cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .282
Happ cf-lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .253
Avila c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .270
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Baez ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .269
Lackey p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .149
a-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 2 5 2 6 4
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 4 0
Chicago 001 100 00x—2 5 0

a-grounded out for Lackey in the 7th. b-grounded out for Minter in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Ruiz (4), Rizzo (30). RBIs_Schwarber (49), Happ (52). SB_Baez (9). S_Lackey.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Inciarte, Kemp, Foltynewicz); Chicago 5 (Zobrist, Heyward 2, Lackey 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 7; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Baez, Caratini. GIDP_Freeman, Avila.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Swanson); Chicago 1 (Zobrist, Baez, Rizzo).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 10-11 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 2 113 4.75
Minter 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.50
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.32
Brothers 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 15 7.31
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lackey, W, 11-10 7 3 0 0 0 5 83 4.74
Strop, H, 18 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.33
Duensing, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.36
Davis, S, 28-28 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.12

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Brothers 1-0, Duensing 1-0. WP_Lackey, Brothers.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:38. A_37,280 (41,072).

