Cubs 2, Braves 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .193 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .051 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 0 4 0 1 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Almora cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .282 Happ cf-lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .253 Avila c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .270 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Baez ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .269 Lackey p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .149 a-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 27 2 5 2 6 4

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 4 0 Chicago 001 100 00x—2 5 0

a-grounded out for Lackey in the 7th. b-grounded out for Minter in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Ruiz (4), Rizzo (30). RBIs_Schwarber (49), Happ (52). SB_Baez (9). S_Lackey.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Inciarte, Kemp, Foltynewicz); Chicago 5 (Zobrist, Heyward 2, Lackey 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 7; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Baez, Caratini. GIDP_Freeman, Avila.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Swanson); Chicago 1 (Zobrist, Baez, Rizzo).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 10-11 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 2 113 4.75 Minter 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.50 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.32 Brothers 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 15 7.31 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lackey, W, 11-10 7 3 0 0 0 5 83 4.74 Strop, H, 18 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.33 Duensing, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.36 Davis, S, 28-28 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.12

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Brothers 1-0, Duensing 1-0. WP_Lackey, Brothers.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:38. A_37,280 (41,072).