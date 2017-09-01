Cubs 2, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.051
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Almora cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Happ cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.253
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Baez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Lackey p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|a-Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|6
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Chicago
|001
|100
|00x—2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Lackey in the 7th. b-grounded out for Minter in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Ruiz (4), Rizzo (30). RBIs_Schwarber (49), Happ (52). SB_Baez (9). S_Lackey.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Inciarte, Kemp, Foltynewicz); Chicago 5 (Zobrist, Heyward 2, Lackey 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 7; Chicago 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Baez, Caratini. GIDP_Freeman, Avila.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Swanson); Chicago 1 (Zobrist, Baez, Rizzo).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 10-11
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|113
|4.75
|Minter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.50
|Ramirez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.32
|Brothers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|7.31
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lackey, W, 11-10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|83
|4.74
|Strop, H, 18
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.33
|Duensing, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.36
|Davis, S, 28-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.12
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Brothers 1-0, Duensing 1-0. WP_Lackey, Brothers.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:38. A_37,280 (41,072).